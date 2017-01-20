Lebron, Kyrie named to start in NBA All-Star game

News 5 Staff
7:17 PM, Jan 19, 2017
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND - Lebron James and Kyrie Irving will be starting in the 2017 NBA All-Star game.

The announcement came over Twitter Thursday night. The 2017 game will mark James' 13th appearance and Irving's fourth. 

The game will take place on February 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.