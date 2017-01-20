Lebron, Kyrie named to start in NBA All-Star game

Cloudy
CLEVELAND - Lebron James and Kyrie Irving will be starting in the 2017 NBA All-Star game.
The announcement came over Twitter Thursday night. The 2017 game will mark James' 13th appearance and Irving's fourth.
Making his 13th #NBAAllStar appearance... @KingJames of the @cavs! pic.twitter.com/OUvxp10wu2— 2017 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 20, 2017
Making his 4th #NBAAllStar appearance... @KyrieIrving of the @cavs! pic.twitter.com/gmDfIciRRE— 2017 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 20, 2017
The game will take place on February 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.