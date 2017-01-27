Kevin Love selected as an Eastern Conference reserve, joins LeBron and Kyrie in NBA All-Star game

CLEVELAND - On Thursday, Kevin Love was selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference in the 2017 NBA All-Star game.

Love will join LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the roster, marking the third time three Cavaliers players have been selected for the game - the last time with Brad Daugherty, Larry Nance and Mark Price in 1993.

The 2017 game will be Love's fourth appearance in the All-Star game, after he was a reserve in 2011 and a starter in 2014.

The Cavs currently lead the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-14. The 2017 All-Star game will take place on February 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.