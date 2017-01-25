Hard Work Club: LeBron James Foundation announces new Akron school program

AKRON, Ohio - He helped bring an NBA Championship to Northeast Ohio but some would argue it's what LeBron James does off the court that has made an even bigger impact on the area.

His family foundation is already helping send kids to college and get students excited about learning.

But Akron Public Schools just announced a new initiative that will expand learning programs in the district.

We've heard of LeBron's I Promise program that helps pay for college for more than a thousand kids.

And his Wheels For Education initiative sends a group of third graders to a two-week technology camp each year.

Now the foundation is unveiling LeBron's Hard Work Club. The club was approved unanimously earlier this week by the Akron school board. The district will utilize the $199,429 grant to start the effort and work with a few dozen students, initially, by providing an instructional coach and after-school tutoring.

The club will kick off the second week of February and run for two months into April.

"Based on what we have been hearing from our parents," said Superintendent David James, "this initiative is designed to help our kids with added after-school help."