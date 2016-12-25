Cleveland Cavaliers take on Golden State Warriors Christmas Day

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day in Cleveland - a game that many have been waiting for since their last matchup in June.

Golden State defeated Cleveland in six games in the 2015 finals. The Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win last season's championship. Lue was asked if their matchup can approach the Lakers-Celtics rivalry of the 1980s.

"Both teams stay together and continue to keep winning, it could be like that," he said. "They have a great team and we have a great team, also. When you talk basketball, you're going to talk Golden State, Cleveland, San Antonio. It's a great place to be in."

