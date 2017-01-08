Cavaliers J.R. Smith and wife share difficult news about baby born five months early

News 5 Staff
5:36 PM, Jan 8, 2017
Cleveland Cavalier guard, J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris shared the difficult family news that their baby had been born five months early with fans on Twitter. 

Smith and his wife posted a video on the UNINTERRUPTED Twitter account talking about the birth of their daughter Dakota, five months early.

During the video, the couple asks for prayers for their family and offer their support to those going through the same situation. 

Watch the full video below.

