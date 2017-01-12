Trevor Bauer, Indians agree to $3.55 million deal, avoid arbitration

Associated Press
5:29 PM, Jan 12, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 30: Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians walks off the field after the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Five of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on October 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa
Right-hander Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians avoided salary by agreeing Thursday to a $3.55 million, one-year contract, more than double the $1,697,500 he earned last year.

Bauer, who turns 26 next week, was 12-8 with a 4.26 ERA in a career-high 190 innings last year and was 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA in four postseason starts and one relief appearance. He hurt a finger while repairing a drone, causing an AL Championship Series start to be pushed back by a game. When the finger started bleeding, he was forced to leave after getting just two outs.

Seven Indians remain eligible for arbitration: closer Cody Allen; pitchers Zach McAllister, Dan Otero, Danny Salazar and Bryan Shaw; and outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall and Brandon Guyer.

