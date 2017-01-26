Sources: Cleveland Indians to host 2019 All-Star Game

Light snow
HI: 41°
LO: 34°
HI: 33°
LO: 27°
HI: 29°
LO: 26°
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 26: A general view of Progressive Field during the third inning in Game Two of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians on October 26, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians will host the 2019 MLB All-Star game, sources tell News 5's Andy Baskin.
The Indians would only confirm they will make a "special announcement" Friday at 10:15 a.m.