Ryan Merritt sends thank you notes for wedding gifts from Indians fans

News 5 Staff
9:00 PM, Jan 15, 2017
CLEVELAND - Around the time of the World Series, Indians rookie pitcher Ryan Merritt's wedding registry went viral. 

After helping win the ALCS and boosting the Indians to the World Series, fans found Merritt's wedding registry and began buying presents for him and his fiancée Sarah

Now, they're sending out notes of appreciation for the gifts. 