Former Cleveland Indians infielder Andy Marte dead at 33

Former Cleveland Indians infielder Andy Marte has died at age 33 following a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

According to ESPN, Marte was driving alone in his Mercedes-Benz when he crashed around 3 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marte's agent confirmed his death in a tweet:

Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field. #RIPAndy pic.twitter.com/uvp1HxMlMK — J.M.G. Baseball (@JMG_baseball) January 22, 2017

The Indians also reacted to Marte's death on social media.