Former Cleveland Indians infielder Andy Marte dead at 33

Light rain
HI: 45°
LO: 37°
HI: 42°
LO: 34°
HI: 48°
LO: 38°
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 4: Andy Marte #25 of the Cleveland Indians hits a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning on August 4, 2010 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Former Cleveland Indians infielder Andy Marte has died at age 33 following a car crash in the Dominican Republic.
According to ESPN, Marte was driving alone in his Mercedes-Benz when he crashed around 3 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marte's agent confirmed his death in a tweet:
Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field. #RIPAndy pic.twitter.com/uvp1HxMlMK— J.M.G. Baseball (@JMG_baseball) January 22, 2017
Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field. #RIPAndy pic.twitter.com/uvp1HxMlMK
The Indians also reacted to Marte's death on social media.
Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.
RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 22, 2017
Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.
RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr