Former Cleveland Indians infielder Andy Marte dead at 33

News 5 Staff
11:41 AM, Jan 22, 2017
12:14 PM, Jan 22, 2017

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 4: Andy Marte #25 of the Cleveland Indians hits a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning on August 4, 2010 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox
Copyright Getty Images

Former Cleveland Indians infielder Andy Marte has died at age 33 following a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

According to ESPN, Marte was driving alone in his Mercedes-Benz when he crashed around 3 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Marte's agent confirmed his death in a tweet:

The Indians also reacted to Marte's death on social media.

 

