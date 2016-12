Edwin Encarnacion has signed with the Cleveland Indians according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The free-agent slugger, 33-year-old Encarnacion tied with David Ortiz for the American League lead. He also ranks third behind Carlos Delgado and Jose Bautista on the Toronto Blue Jays' career home run list.

Through his 12th season, he has a career .266 average with 310 home runs and 942 RBIs for Cincinnati and Toronto, according to ESPN.

Read the full story on ESPN.