Edwin Encarnacion officially signs three-year deal with Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND - Major League Baseball player Edwin Encarnacion officially signed with the Cleveland Indians Thursday morning to a three-year contract.

Encarnacion, 33, has spent his professional career with the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays, compiling a 12-year career average of .266 and 310 home runs in 1513 games, according to a Indians' news release. He is a three-time American League All-Star selection and has averaged 39 home runs since 2012.

Encarnacion was officially introduced to the team during a press conference. Watch it live below: