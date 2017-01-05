CLEVELAND - Rock star Billy Joel will perform at Progressive Field this summer.

Joel is scheduled to perform July 14 at 8 p.m. It will be his first stadium show in Cleveland.

Joel has won six Grammys and is the third best-selling solo artist and one of the highest grossing touring artists in the world, the Cleveland Indians said in a news release.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Concert: July 14

Public on-sale: Jan. 13

Indians STH pre-sale: Jan. 11

AmEx cardholders: Jan. 9https://t.co/uf1RYmttL0 pic.twitter.com/JXQn2ogQFA — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 5, 2017

The news is a part of series of concerts the rock star is performing at over the course of this year, according to Joel's Twitter account.