Billy Joel to perform in Cleveland at Progressive Field

Jan 5, 2017
Billy Joel to play at Progressive Field Friday, July 14.

CLEVELAND - Rock star Billy Joel will perform at Progressive Field this summer. 

Joel is scheduled to perform July 14 at 8 p.m. It will be his first stadium show in Cleveland. 

Joel has won six Grammys and is the third best-selling solo artist and one of the highest grossing touring artists in the world, the Cleveland Indians said in a news release.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The news is a part of series of concerts the rock star is performing at over the course of this year, according to Joel's Twitter account. 