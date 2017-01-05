Light snow
Billy Joel to play at Progressive Field Friday, July 14.
CLEVELAND - Rock star Billy Joel will perform at Progressive Field this summer.
Joel is scheduled to perform July 14 at 8 p.m. It will be his first stadium show in Cleveland.
Joel has won six Grammys and is the third best-selling solo artist and one of the highest grossing touring artists in the world, the Cleveland Indians said in a news release.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Concert: July 14
Public on-sale: Jan. 13
Indians STH pre-sale: Jan. 11
AmEx cardholders: Jan. 9https://t.co/uf1RYmttL0 pic.twitter.com/JXQn2ogQFA— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 5, 2017
The news is a part of series of concerts the rock star is performing at over the course of this year, according to Joel's Twitter account.
Billy will play Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 14!@AmericanExpress pre-sale 1/9 at 10am.
General public on sale 1/13 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/JojLpWkDSN— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 5, 2017
