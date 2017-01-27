15 products that will rid your home and clothes of pet hair

As an animal person myself, I think it’s safe to say that we love and adore our furry friends. However, I also think it’s safe to say finding pet hair all over your house, car and clothes is not enjoyable. I’ve tried the lint rollers, vacuuming and more, yet the fur always seems to multiply. Luckily I’ve found some amazing products to help change that!

1. FURminator

Try to stop the spread of hair at the root of the problem with this FURminator deShedding tool.

Amazon: $33.94

2. Grooming Glove

Conveniently groom your pet while petting them. Bonus: This can also be used to remove pet hair from furniture.

Amazon, $14.75

3. Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover

Sometimes vacuuming simply isn’t enough, and pet hair is further embedded into the carpet. This product solves that dilemma. We think the packaging says it all!

Amazon: $12.00

4. Reusable Lint Roller

We go through countless lint rollers at my home. I wish I had known about this little tool sooner!

Amazon: $14.99

5. Bissell Pet Hair Vacuum

We know vacuuming may seem like an obvious solution, but this handheld vacuum designed specifically for pet hair will make a world of difference in getting to those hard to reach furniture crevices.

Amazon: $29.99

6. Dish Gloves

Dish gloves are not just for washing dishes, they can be great for scraping up pet hair from carpets as well!

Amazon: $7.38

7. Static Guard

Try spraying Static Guard on fabrics to loosen up pet hair and make them easier to clean.

Amazon: $8.09

8. Rubber Broom

You may even have this one at your home already! Similar to the dish gloves, this rubber broom will help remove pet hair from furniture and carpets.

Amazon: $19.51

9. CarPet Hair Remover

Still not satisfied with the cleanliness of your carpet and furniture? Try this product that cleans even the toughest of hairs, horse hair!

Amazon: $9.97

10. Gorilla Grip Carseat Cover

Bring your furry friends along for a ride without the worry of destroying your car with this carseat cover!

Amazon: $10.99

11. Gonzo Sponge

This is no ordinary sponge! This sponge will remove pet hair from furniture, drapes, bedding and clothing, with no water added.

Amazon: $6.51

12. Shed Control Shampoo

Not only will this shampoo help with shedding, but it is 100% natural!

Amazon: $15.08

13. KONG ZoomGroom

This rubber grooming toy will not only help to reduce shedding, but your pup will love to play with the toy as well!

Amazon: $4.96

14. Stayclean Comforter Set

If your pet likes to cuddle up in your bed, it may be time to invest in a pet-proof comforter. This comforter resists stains and liquids.

Amazon: $58.98

15. Dryer Balls

To help remove pet hair from clothes be sure to add dryer balls to your laundry to reduce static, making it hard for pet hair to stick. Plus how cute are these little hedgehog dryer balls?!

Amazon: $6.99

[h/t: Buzzfeed]

The products and services included in this story were selected independent of sales and advertising (No products or services paid to be included in this story). However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.