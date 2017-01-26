23 tweets about parenting at mealtime that make us LOL

Let’s face it—even though parenting is tough, it’s also full of hysterical “can’t-make-this-up” moments. Many people use social media to post about funny things their kids said and did. We uncovered some of the funniest tweets out there about parenting at mealtime, because even though we may have the best intentions and want to be Julia Child in the kitchen, it doesn’t always (read: it rarely) happens. So when we found the below, we were secretly very happy that others could relate.

1. We Want Our Kids To Have Well-Balanced, Home-Cooked Meals, But…

You know you've hit a new level of parenting when you're feeding McDonalds to your child in the car before gym class! #winningatparenting — Purple Girl (@my_purple_life) December 14, 2016

2. We Also Want Them To Be Happy

The name "Happy Meal" does NOT apply to a toddler's experience when they find a burger instead of nuggets in their box as you pull away. — Six Pack Mom (@Six_Pack_Mom) December 29, 2016

3. We Have Great Intentions, But It Doesn’t Always Happen

Cutting up a shop bought sandwich and putting it in Tupperware for your sons nursery lunch. #winningatparenting — Maxine Casey (@Maxine_L_Casey) November 7, 2016

4. And Our Kids Notice When Things Aren’t Exactly Right

Dad Feeds Kid Pop-Tart That's Not Pink Enough, Lives to Tell About It https://t.co/FL0GNSTL38 @2questionable pic.twitter.com/aMXQ7veDOd — MockMom (@MockMoms) December 26, 2016

5. We Try To Save Money And Be Practical

Me:*spends 4hrs comparing gift prices on several sites to save $4* Also Me: *spends $33 on pizza b/c I shopped too long to cook $6 chicken* — Six Pack Mom (@Six_Pack_Mom) December 15, 2016

6. Inevitably, We Make Mistakes

@sarcasticmommy4 I remembered their lunches, but put them in the wrong lunchboxes. They looooooved me when they got off the bus today. — Stephanie Worden (@slworden) December 9, 2016

7. Even When We Want To Impress Other Parents, We Have To Improvise

All these moms preparing homemade goodies for the class party, and me, furiously microwaving popcorn. — Amy Dillon (@amydillon) December 22, 2016

8. And When We Do Make Our Kids A Meal, This Happens

9. Or, Even Better, This

My kids never finish their dinner because they're saving room for bath water. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) February 19, 2016

10. Or This

Which K Cup pairs well with eating my child's half-chewed waffles above the trashcan? — Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) December 21, 2016

11. Yep, Kids Can Be Finicky Eaters

What's your kids' favorite food to heat up and throw away? Mine is french toast sticks with real maple syrup. — Rich Cromwell (@rcromwell4) December 10, 2016

12. And We Wonder How They Can Live On Snacks And Snacks Alone

@mommy_cusses @House_Feminist and snacks, children are made up of 85% snacks — Craig (@cnevels) December 21, 2016

13. Yet Some Days, We Fool Them

The lies started when I told my kids that Santa's real and now I can't stop. They think mommy makes dinosaur chicken nuggets from scratch. — MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) December 7, 2016

14. And Kids Have Great Food-Related Ideas, Too

Kid: If marshmallows go on sweet potatoes I think we can put them on other foods too Husband: No… Me: Let the boy speak — MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) November 23, 2016

15. Other Times, We Try To Take Them Out To Eat

If you aren't prepared to spend 82% of your time at a restaurant reminding your kid to sit down, then you aren't ready to be a parent. — Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) December 31, 2016

16. Then There Are Times We Curse The Food Network

My kids watch Food Network and beg me to let them cook. Why can't someone start Laundry Network? Or Vacuuming Network?? — qwertygirl (@qwertygirl) October 28, 2015

17. After All Those Attempted Mealtimes Come Other Rituals—And Successes

Adds "successfully brushed toddler's teeth" to my resume. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) December 29, 2016

18. As A Parent, We Learn It’s About The Little Things

That feeling that you get when you get to grocery shopping without your kids! #parenting #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/rICcEpfMJg — Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) December 30, 2016

19. It’s Also About The Little Things When We Visit Friends Without Kids

When you visit a friend without kids that drinks out of something other than disposable plastic cups & coffee mugs. pic.twitter.com/X5QA8uYESf — Six Pack Mom (@Six_Pack_Mom) December 31, 2016

20. And, Just Like Our Kids, We Need Fuel, Too

Before kids: "Oh I don't drink coffee" 1 kid: "I'll have one cup, lots of cream & sugar" 2 kids: "THE WHOLE POT BLACK YES I KNOW IT'S HOT" — Wendy S. (@maughammom) June 16, 2016

21. Even If Our Kids Don’t Get It

7yo: Mommy, you want to play Terreria with us?

Mommy: Let me eat first

7yo: Not AGAIN! — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 22, 2016

22. Sometimes, We Just Give Up

This wine tastes like everyone can make their own dinner! Thanks to @valkyllrie for the ToTD!https://t.co/Q49RgmrguN — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 15, 2016

23. And We May Think We’re Still The Stay-Out-All-Night Adults We Used To Be, But…

Pretty good chance I'll start 2017 the same way I started 2016. Finding a juice box straw wrapper on my floor. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 31, 2016

There you have it. Chances are, you could relate to some of those. We certainly don’t feel as bad anymore—because now we know we’re not the only parents who sometimes “make” pre-cooked food and pass it off as our own. One things’s for sure: As challenging as mealtimes with our kids can be, we wouldn’t trade them, or our kids, for anything.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.