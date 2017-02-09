Rally for Akron business man for bag over Statue of Liberty

AKRON, Ohio - The rally took place at 5 p.m. and was organized by an Akron city councilman.

It was meant to support Bob Ferguson's business and his exercise of free speech.

A storefront mannequin, dressed as the Statue of Liberty with a bag over her head, has led to arson and vandalism threats against the owner of Highland Shoe Repair in Akron.

Bob Ferguson, who is known for his political commentaries, saved a voicemail that was left at his business on West Market Street over the weekend.

"Whether you like it or not, Donald Trump is our beloved president," the anonymous man said. "You are one weird mother (expletive). I mean, a sicko. Get the (expletive) out of your window."

He was protesting Donald Trump's immigration policies.