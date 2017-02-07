10 romantic spots to celebrate Valentine's Day in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Valentine's Day is just around the corner and reservations to the city's most romantic spots are filling up.

With the plethora of restaurants and bars saturating the city, choosing a romantic spot to enjoy an evening of good food and drinks may be tricky, but with this list of ten spots that show the diversity of cuisine around Cleveland, finding the perfect spot to celebrate the day with a loved one just got easier.

1. Le Petit Triangle: If you can't go to Paris, but want to have a vibe of a Parisian cafe and the taste of French cuisine, look no further than this cafe located in the heart of Ohio City. Owners Tom and Joy Harold share their passion for fine dining and French flare. Let the crepes and the Boeuf Bourguignon take you from Cleveland to Paris.

For reservations: Phone: 216-281-18881

1881 Fulton Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44113

2. Dante: In the historic neighborhood of Tremont, Michelin Star Chef and Parma native, Dante Boccuzzi, transformed an old bank and vault building into a food destination where customers can have an Italian and American cuisine in a cozy, trendy atmosphere.

For reservations: 216-274-1200

2247 Professor Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44113

3. Alley Cat: Looking to have some of the city's best seafood while overlooking the Cuyahoga River? Located on the East Bank Waterfront in the Flats, Alley Cat serves up traditional waterfront cuisine with a flare. This two-story restaurant has private rooms and an extensive wine list.

For reservations: 216-574-9999

1056 Old River Road Cleveland, Ohio 44113

4. Crop Bistro and Bar: The heart of Crop Bistro and Bar is buying local ingredients to use in its contemporary American dishes. Aside from the menu and handcrafted cocktails, the building used to be the United Bank and Trust Building from 1925. Ornate tiling, marble beams and the turn of the century fault are still intact.

For reservations: 216-696-2767

2537 Lorain Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44113

5. L'Albatros: This traditional French brasserie is set in an old carriage house on Case Western Reserve's campus. From mussels with pomme frites to duck confit, the chefs serve up traditional French food with an upscale twist. A clean, white interior with modern art and expressive pieces throughout the restaurant provide a modern dining experience to its guests.

For reservations: 216-791-7880

11401 Bellflower Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106

6. Black Pig: With a regular menu that is constantly changing, Chef Michael Nowak has been serving European-influenced cuisine at this restaurant that sits in the pocket of the busy scene in Ohio City. Sourcing locally is at the heart of Chef Nowak approach which gives flexibility for the menu and allows guests to try different dishes.

For reservations:216-862-7551

2801 Bridge Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44113

7. Velvet Tango Room: Easily regarded as a place that pours the best cocktails in the city among handcrafted drink connoisseurs, this is the place to go after a dinner for a final cocktail of the night. Velvet Tango Room is committed to the classics, Tom Collins and an Old Fashioned while also innovating itself with Window's Kiss and Cleveland's Rose.

For reservations: 216-241-8869

2095 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113

8. Etna: With so many restaurants in Little Italy offering authentic Italian dishes, it can become difficult to chose the right one to try. Named after Mount Etna off the coast of Sicily, Etna gives guests an old world atmosphere with a contemporary twist on Italian seafood classics.

For reservations: 216-791-7670

11919 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106

9. Cha: Spirits and Pizza Kitchen: For something a bit more casual, one can never go wrong with pizza cooked in a stone oven in a cozy atmosphere. Located in the middle of the trendy Battery Park overlooking Lake Erie and the train tracks, Cha offers a wide range of mixed drinks and thin crust homemade pizza.

For reservations: 216-631-9242