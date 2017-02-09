Twitter reaction: Jeff Sessions confirmed as attorney general

After the Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general, opponents and allies took so social media with words of resentment and praise.

Democrats pushed to derail Sessions’ nomination, but despite that effort, Sessions was confirmed a 52-47 vote that mostly followed along party lines -- West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, however, joined the Republican vote.

Joe Manchin (Democrat) voted to confirm Jeff Sessions and this is what his Wikipedia page looks like now. Y'all are quick pic.twitter.com/gIFlhnHKaH — Logan (@LoganPhares) February 9, 2017

Attacks against Sessions have been widespread, with some alleging that the Alabama senator is racist, CNN reports

Senate Republicans, however, disagree.

"He's just a likable guy, one of the most humble and most considerate people you'll ever meet," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said prior to the vote. "He's a true Southern gentleman."

See the Twitter reaction from fellow politicians, celebrities and regular citizens below.

Congratulations to a great man, who will be an unbelievable U.S. Attorney General ... couldn't be happier for AG Sessions & his family. pic.twitter.com/UOsEtUgvR4 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) February 9, 2017

We need an Attorney General who’ll defend the Constitution & educate the president about what it means. Jeff Sessions won't be that person. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 9, 2017

Sessions: Too racist to be a judge in the 1986; just racist enough to be in charge of civil rights and voting rights in 2017 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 9, 2017

I worry about AG Sessions’ commitment to protecting all Americans' civil liberties. We must remain vigilant and defend our rights. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 9, 2017

Sessions confirmed. Ask yourself: Am I ready to fight for justice, for my civil rights, for my friend's, for a stranger's? We all need to be — Tess Borden (@TessBorden) February 9, 2017

Having been personally threatened & harassed by former AG Eric Holder, I gladly welcome Jeff Sessions to the Justice Dept. LONG OVERDUE !!! — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 9, 2017

Jeff Sessions has been confirmed as our attorney general. A man once deemed "too racist to be a judge" is now our attorney general. — Lexi (@lexi4prez) February 9, 2017

The Clintons' & Soros' of the country can kick and scream all they want but Jeff Sessions is the NEW SHERIFF at DOJ. Sh** Just Got Real. — Brandon Groeny (@brandongroeny) February 9, 2017

Sessions has been confirmed. 30 years ago, his racism made him unfit for a federal judgeship. Today, it qualifies him for Trump's cabinet. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) February 9, 2017