PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Three separate incidents, but all with the same result—overdoses from opiate-laced marijuana.

The Painesville Fire Department was called to three unresponsive people on Wednesday. The incidents occurred at 1 a.m., 8:15 a.m., and 2 p.m.

The victims were unaware that they were using anything besides marijuana.

Officials say they believe the pot was laced with some type of synthetic opiate since the overdoses were cured with Naloxone and drug tests came back negative.