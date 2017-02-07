The Cleveland Browns have released QB Josh McCown

Light rain
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contracts of QB Josh McCown and DB Tramon Williams.
We've released QB Josh McCown and DB Tramon Williams
Details » https://t.co/ZjoR1wNMh4 pic.twitter.com/At2e6ZFQRS— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 7, 2017
McCown appeared in 13 games with 11 starts after signing with the Browns in 2015. He set a Browns single-game record with 457 passing yards at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015
