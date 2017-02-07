The Cleveland Browns have released QB Josh McCown

News 5 Staff

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contracts of QB Josh McCown and DB Tramon Williams. 

McCown appeared in 13 games with 11 starts after signing with the Browns in 2015. He set a Browns single-game record with 457 passing yards at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015

