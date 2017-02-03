Students evacuated following bomb threat at Warrensville Heights High School

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - School officials evacuated students due to an anonymous bomb threat at Warrensville Heights High School Thursday afternoon around dismissal. Students were dismissed at a normal time and after school activities were canceled.

The threat was sent via email to the school administrator.

Warrensville Heights Police conducted a search of the interior and exterior of the school building with bomb-detecting dogs. Following the search, authorities determined there was no current risk to students or staff.

The district says the school will remain closed for the rest of the evening but will re-open as usual on Friday morning. They will also have extra police patrols on campus tomorrow.

The district released a statement Thursday night:

“The safety of our scholars and staff is always our top priority. Thankfully, no explosive devices were located during the search of the high school," said Superintendent Donald J. Jolly II. “We’d like to thank the police department for their quick and professional response to this threat and to our community for their support during this time.”

The incident remains under investigation.