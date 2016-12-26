Police: Woman drove drunk, gave sippy cup of wine to 5-year-old

WCPO Staff
10:58 AM, Dec 26, 2016

LOVELAND, Ohio -- Police arrested a woman Friday who they said drove drunk and gave a sippy cup of wine to a 5-year-old.

A police officer pulled over Elizabeth Floyd, 27, after she saw Floyd's car cross the center lines and hit a curb, according to court records.

Floyd was driving with a 5-year-old child in the car and admitted to handing the boy a sippy cup of wine, police said in court records. The officer found the cup of wine in the 5-year-old's possession during the traffic stop.

A test showed Floyd's blood alcohol content level at .169, according to court records.

Police charged Floyd with endangering children.

