Ohio State Highway Patrol reports traffic fatality statistics for holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported preliminary traffic fatality data from the Christmas and New Years reporting periods. Their numbers showed that less people were killed in traffic incidents over the 2017 New Year's weekend than 2016.

Four people were killed on the road during the 2017 New Year's Holiday which was a four day reporting period between December 30 to January 2. In the 2016 reporting period, 11 people were killed in crashes. 398 drivers were cited for impaired driving and 988 had safety belt violations.

Over the Christmas reporting period from December 23 to December 26, 10 crashes resulted in 13 fatalities and 282 motorists were cited for impaired driving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges people to continue to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers or drug activity.