Flu now widespread in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The influenza is now considered widespread in Ohio and hospitalizations associated with the illness are on the rise.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there were 287 new confirmed flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio the first week of January, compared to 157 the week before.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity is on the rise across the country and this trend is expected to continue for at least several more weeks.

Flu season in Ohio generally lasts from October to May.

According to the department of health, there were 3,691 total flu-associated hospitalizations during last year’s flu season.

People can protect themselves against the flu by getting a flu shot, washing hands frequently, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes with tissues, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth and staying home when sick.



Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.