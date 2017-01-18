CANTON,Ohio - There is a scam hitting GetGo gas pumps across Greater Cleveland.



It's pricey enough filling your own tank, but crooks have found a way to get you to pay for theirs too.



You pull up to the pump at GetGo, someone nearby asks to use your Giant Eagle rewards card- to get the few cents off. You probably wouldn't think twice, right? Canton Police say you should.



"Don't let anybody use your advantage card," Captain Dave Kurzinsky told News 5.



He said it's the newest scam to hit pumps across the area. They're looking for one man who's done it time and time again in Canton, Barberton, and maybe more.



"He'll ask the person next to him if they'll swipe their advantage card so he can save the 3 cents a gallon. Then he'll put pay inside on the pump, get his gas, and drive off. The person who allowed him to use their card gets hit with a drive-off from GetGo," Captain Kurzinsky said.



Kurzinsky added, that in cases he knows of, GetGo reviewed surveillance video and forgave customers of the cost of the man's gas.



Still, it has GetGo customers on high alert.



"There seems to be no end to the schemes people will cook up," GetGo customer, Rod Rogers, told News 5.



"If someone asks to borrow your card what will you say?"said Molina.



"Oh, Hell no," Rogers said.



It is Giant Eagle store policy to not share your card outside of your family membership.