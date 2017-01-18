Crash in Huntington Township involving Amish buggy kills man, horse

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A fatal crash involving an Amish buggy and a pick-up truck occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning in Huntington Township south of Wellington.

A 2007 Ford F-550 and an Amish buggy were both traveling north on SR 58 just south of Jones Road.

The driver of the truck, Mark Jones, 61 of Jeromesville, struck the left rear of the Amish buggy and ejected both passengers inside.

The driver of the buggy, Levi Shelter, 54, of Wellington was initially taken to Allen-Mery in Oberlin and later taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he is currently in stable condition.

The passenger, 25-year-old Jon Swartzentruber of Homerville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The horse was also killed as a result of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.