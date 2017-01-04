Ohio Governor to sign firefighter cancer bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Governor John Kasich is expected to sign a bill giving additional workers' compensation benefits to firefighters facing cancer at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The legislation, currently known as Senate Bill 27, was renamed after Mike Palumbo, a Beachwood firefighter battling brain cancer. On Your Side Investigators introduced viewers to Palumbo in February, when our exclusive investigation revealed Ohio is one of just 16 states that fails to recognize the link between fighting fires and cancer.

The bill will allow firefighters diagnosed with cancer to receive additional workers' compensation benefits, including money for medical costs and survivor benefits for their dependents.

However, the law will only apply to firefighters diagnosed with certain types of cancer, such as lung, prostate, brain, and leukemia. Scientific studies show fighting fires increases the risk of developing those cancers.

Firefighters who smoke, are over the age of 75, or who served less than three years, would also be exempt from additional benefits under the law.

Ohio firefighters fought for this legislation for years.

“I feel almost embarrassed as the state of Ohio,” said Ohio Senator Tom Patton (R-District 24.) “There’s no other disabling injury that someone in Ohio will receive while working that we don’t take care of,” he said.

Starting in 2008, Patton has introduced presumptive cancer legislation four times, but the proposal continually remained mired in bureaucracy.

After our On, Your Side Investigation aired this February, that finally changed.

On Your Investigators were asked to present the story before the Ohio Senate Insurance Committee last spring, where the bill had languished for a year.

After watching our investigation, the committee approved SB 27. The bill was then approved by Ohio Senate 32-1.