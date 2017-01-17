GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - Motorists traveling on I-90 in Lake County will notice a change in the speed limit. The Ohio Department of Transportation will temporarily reduce the speed limit from 70 mph to 60 mph between SR 91 and approximately five miles east of Vrooman Road.

This reduction comes after many discussion between ODOT and the Lake County Sheriff's Office regarding crashes that took in this section of the highway. Crash data was reviewed during weather conditions from 2005-2015. The temporary 60 mph speed limit matches the speed limit in the rest of the urban area of Greater Cleveland.

“In my opinion, speed is the primary contributing factor to the severity of the crashes that have taken place,” said Daniel A. Dunlap, Lake County Sheriff. “We need to do everything possible to reduce the number and severity of collisions on I-90.”

The reduced speed limit is scheduled on January 20 through winter, but no later than April 1, 2017.