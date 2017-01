CLEVELAND - Notre Dame College student, David Zinram, was found with numerous stolen items of women's undergarments, sportswear, and jewelry.

Police recovered 656 items from Zinram's residential suite totaling approximately $11,818.

The items were taken from the college's residence halls, laundry rooms, and homes in Westlake and South Euclid.

The 22-year-old student pleaded guilty to one count of theft and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Zinram is sentenced to ten days in jail, two years community control,100 hours of community service, weekly counseling and court costs.