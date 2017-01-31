Northeast Ohio universities feeling the effects of Trump's executive order on immigration

CLEVELAND - Some international students who work, live and go to school in Northeast Ohio have already been affected by President Trump's executive order on immigration and his blockade on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen — from entering the US.

Local universities welcome a number of international students around the world every year. Schools vow to protect students and scholars attending their universities from the ban, but some are already affected because of their place of citizenship.

Two University of Akron students are already feeling the effects of the travel ban. With 65 current students from the seven countries, there are two graduates from Iran who are unable to come back to Ohio after a visit to their home country, according to Akron University Spokesperson Dan Minnich.

"I want to assure the UA community that we will closely monitor and promptly respond to any changes in immigration policy. We will do our best to minimize any disruption or other negative fallout and will assist any member of our University family adversely affected by significant changes in U.S. immigration policy," Wilson said in a statement.

Kent State University President Beverly Warren said the ban has the potential to have a negative impact on the global community and the campus's climate of inclusion and care.

Mansoureh Shasti,32, is a Ph.D. student at Kent State University. She was visiting an ill relative in Iran with her one-year-old daughter, Kiana, in Iran when the executive order was signed by President Trump.

Shasti had a student visa, but when she left the country she was required to apply for a new one.

Her husband, Morteza Shakeri, said paperwork for a new visa was approved, but when his wife arrived in Toronto, she was told the order prohibited her from going back into he United States.

"She is just a student," he said. "She's not a dangerous person."

Shakeri is a Master's student at the University of Akron and also works as a civil engineer at a Canton company.

He became emotional when speaking about his separation from his wife and daughter.

"It's so hard. If you have a child, you can understand me. My baby is growing up every day," Shakeri said.

“We will continue to do everything we can to help Mansoureh and any other student affected by the order. Our priority is to support those from Kent State who seek to live, learn and make a positive impact on the world," Warren said in a statement.

Case Western Reserve attracts international students from all over the world. There are 641 international undergraduate students and 1,629 graduate and professional students this year alone. Like other local universities, international students at Case remain part of the community despite any political changes.

"Diversity and inclusion are core values of Case Western Reserve. The university is deeply concerned about the impact of the Executive Order on our community and mission. In particular, we are working to provide guidance and support to individuals from the countries the order cited," said a Case Western Reserve spokesperson.

In the 2015-2016 year, there was a 7 percent increase in the number of international students attending educational institutions across the US, totaling 1,043,839 international students attending school in the US, according to the Institute of International Education. Ohio is ranked no. 8 in hosting international students at universities in the nation.

On a yearly basis, Cleveland State University receives about 800-1000 international student applications. Of the 1,500 international students enrolled, 69 students are from the seven countries banned in the order.

Director of the Center for International Services and Programs Harlan Smith said the university has not had any issues with students being affected by the ban and only time will tell if there are any implications.

In a statement responding to the ban, CSU President Ronald Berkman said the school welcomes everyone to its campus.

We value all members of our campus community, regardless of background, religious affiliation or country of origin. Your different perspectives enrich CSU each and every day, and your presence reflects our foundational commitment to inclusion and diversity.

After President Trump signed the executive order, students, visitors, and green-card-holding legal permanent United States residents from the seven countries were stopped at airports across the United States and airports abroad. Some travelers with student visas and green cards are being held in legal limbo until the official paperwork.

Those who found themselves in a legally binding situation are left to the law and waiting for paperwork to process. Francis Fungsang, a partner at the Cleveland immigration law firm, Margret W. Wong & Associates, said he received about six calls from Iranians and Syrians trying to get back into the US.

"We don't know if something will happen to nationals from the seven banned countries who have a green card or student visa residing in the US," Fungsang said. "We recommend people from those countries avoid travel until more details are known going forward."

As for Mansoureh Shasti, who is stuck in Canada, her husband said he understands the US is trying to protect its citizens, but doesn't get how separating his family accomplishes that goal.

"There are some people that are innocent that they are sacrificing now, something like me and my family," Shakeri said.