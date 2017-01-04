New law helps get heroin antidote into Ohio schools

MAGNOLIA - It's a worsening epidemic that continues to shock us, but this is the kind of thing you don't want to believe: teen, children, using heroin. But a new law aims to help by getting the drugs' antidote, naloxone, into Ohio schools.



Sandy Valley Schools Superintendent David Fischer told News 5 they've never had an overdose on school property, but it's something they have to prepare for.



"It can hit any family at any time," he said.



There have been dozens of reported overdoses, with kids as young as 15, across the state according to the Ohio Department of Health.



Fischer is one of seven Sandy Valley School District employees trained to save lives with naloxone, but until the new law takes effect, training aside, he can't legally save a student who overdoses.



"As David Fischer, I could administer Narcan to someone in the community. But as Superintendent David Fischer I could not," he said.



Current Ohio law prevents school staff, even nurses, from carrying or giving naloxone, but the new law allows schools to buy, keep, and administer the drug while protecting employees from civil lawsuits or discipline.



Current law also requires each individual school to hold a terminal distributor license. One license costs more than $100, so an average-sized district could owe thousands of dollars.



Under the new law, the state will waive that fee.



"It takes one more hurdle away. We can possess this Narcan and hopefully save a life," Fischer said.