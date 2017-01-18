newsnet5
Traffic
Weather
All Sections
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
Traffic News
Weather
+
Live Storm Tracking
7-Day Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Today's Forecast
Live Cameras
Tornado Safety
Weather Videos
Consumer
+
Contests
Business
Don’t Waste Your Money
Consumer Reports
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
News
+
Cleveland Metro
Local News
Akron-Canton
Democracy 2016
The Now Cleveland
Ohio
Investigative
National
Health
Decode DC
Education
PolitiFact
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
Cle Rocks
TV Guide
The List
My Ohio
Community Calendar
Crossword
Sudoku
Life
+
Mark's Garden
My Ohio
Tech
Water Cooler
Food & Dining
Horoscope
Pets
Religion
Sports
+
Browns
Cavaliers
OSU
Indians
HS Football
Student Athlete
Video
+
Live Video
Video Vault 5
Best of the Class
Right This Minute
Photo Gallery
Marketplace
+
Spotlight 5
Ohio Lottery
Cleveland Auto News
About Us
+
Staff
Seen On 5
Our History
Jobs
Station Info
Contact Us
Advertising
Blogs
Support
Current
39°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 39°
LO: 37°
HI: 46°
LO: 33°
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
4
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Young Trump supporter heading to inauguration
Kumasi Aaron
9:16 AM, Jan 18, 2017
29 mins ago
Share Article
Previous
Next
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
He’s 13, helped recruit volunteers for Donald Trump's campaign and now he’s getting ready to watch the president-elect be sworn in.
In many ways Weston Imer is a typical 13-year-old. He loves planes, trains and Star Trek. But taking a closer look around his house, it’s easy to tell Imer is anything but typical.
While many teens have football players, football teams, concert posters and musicians on their walls, Imer has Donald Trump.
“In a way he's kind of like my favorite musician or something or favorite football player or something,” Imer says.
So where did this deep admiration come from?
“I always liked politics,” Imer says. “But when Donald Trump came around that was a nail on the head and I was so into it.”
Imer and his mom began volunteering with Trump’s campaign in Colorado. He worked to get people out, serving as volunteer co-chair for his county.
“It was hard but it was amazing," Imer recalls.
Imer also started the group, “Colorado Kids for Trump” and took the stage when candidates came to town.
“My most memorable one was with Mike Pence at his town hall,” Imer says.
Imer asked to meet Pence and the then vice presidential candidate said yes.
“One of you security guys get Weston back there I want to say hi to him,” Pence said during the event.
Not only did Imer meet Mike Pence but Donald Trump too. That’s why he says their Election Day victory meant so much.
“I can't describe how I felt it was just so amazing,” Imer remembers.
Imer thought things were over. But then he found out his hard work earned him tickets to inauguration.
“Being a volunteer I didn't see us getting those tickets,” Imer says.
And after weeks of waiting those tickets arrived.
“The enclosed tickets are required for you to attend the swearing in ceremony on January 20, 2017 at the United States
Capitol,” Imer read aloud.
With tickets in hand now Imer can focus on packing.
“I’ll be bringing all my Trump ties,” Imer says. “It just makes me feel so Trump. It makes me feel that I am a Trump.”
Imer is looking forward to wearing Trump while watching Trump become president.
“It means so much,” Imer says. “It's just such an honor because I was just a simple volunteer.”
It’s the next adventure for a seemingly typical teen on a journey that is anything but.
Imer says his ultimate goal is to run for president in 2040.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story