Winners list: 74th Golden Globe Awards

Stunning looks dominated Sunday night’s red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, but fashion unfortunately wouldn’t win an award.
 
 
That’s can only be accomplished with raw talent -- something apparently abundant in the cast and crew of the motion picture "La La Land," which picked up several awards Sunday night.
 
From “best actor” in a drama to “best original song,” below is a complete winners list of the awards ceremony, courtesy of Billboard.
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion picture)
 
Mahershala Ali -- Moonlight
 
Jeff Bridges -- Hell or High Water
 
Simon Helberg -- Florence Foster Jenkins
 
Dev Patel -- Lion
 
Aaron Taylor Johnson -- Nocturnal Animals -- WINNER
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
 
Rami Malek -- Mr. Robot
 
Bob Odenkirk -- Better Call Saul
 
Matthew Rhys -- The Americans
 
Liev Schreiber -- Ray Donovan
 
Billy Bob Thornton -- Goliath -- WINNER
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
 
Rachel Bloom -- My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
 
Julia Louis-Dreyfus -- Veep
 
Sarah Jessica Parker -- Divorce
 
Gina Rodriguez -- Jane the Virgin
 
Tracee Ellis Ross -- Black-ish -- WINNER
 
​Issa Rae -- Insecure
 
 
 
Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
 
Atlanta -- WINNER
 
Black-Ish
 
Mozart in the Jungle
 
Transparent
 
Veep
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 
Felicity Huffman -- American Crime
 
​Riley Keough -- The Girlfriend Experience​
 
Sarah Paulson -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story -- WINNER
 
Charlotte Rampling -- London Spy
 
​Kerry Washington -- Confirmation​
 
 
 
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 
American Crime
 
The Dresser
 
The Night Manager
 
The Night Of
 
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story -- WINNER
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 
​Sterling K. Brown -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
 
Hugh Laurie -- The Night Manager ​-- WINNER
 
John Lightgow -- The Crown
 
Christian Slater -- Mr. Robot
 
John Travolta -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story​
 
 
 
Best Original Score -- Motion Picture
 
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
 
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz) -- WINNER
 
Arrival (Johann Johannson)
 
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
 
Hidden Figures (Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch)
 
 
 
Best Original Song -- Motion Picture 
 
"Can't Stop the Feeling" Trolls (Music and Lyrics: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback)
 
"City of Stars" La La Land (Music: Justin Hurwitz; Lyrics Benj Pasek, Justin Paul) -- WINNER
 
"Faith" Sing (Music and Lyrics: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight)
 
"Gold" Gold (Music and Lyrics: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop)
 
"How Far I'll Go" Moana (Music and Lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda)
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
 
Viola Davis -- Fences -- WINNER
 
Naomie Harris -- Moonlight
 
Nicole Kidman -- Lion
 
Octavia Spencer -- Hidden Figures
 
Michelle Williams -- Manchester by the Sea
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Support Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager -- WINNER
 
Lena Headey -- Game of Thrones
 
Chrissy Metz -- This is Us
 
Mandy Moore -- This is Us
 
Thandie Newton -- Westworld
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
 
Colin Farrell -- The Lobster
 
Ryan Gosling -- La La Land -- WINNER
 
Hugh Grant -- Florence Foster Jenkins
 
Jonah Hill -- War Dogs
 
Ryan Reynolds -- Deadpool
 
 
 
Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture
 
Damien Chazelle -- La La Land -- WINNER
 
Tom Ford -- Nocturnal Animals
 
Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight
 
Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea
 
Taylor Sheridan -- Hell or High Water
 
 
 
Best Animated Motion Picture
 
Kubo and the Two Strings
 
My Life as a Zucchini
 
Moana
 
Sing
 
Zootopia -- WINNER
 
 
 
Best Motion Picture Foreign Language
 
Divines
 
Elle -- WINNER
 
Neruda
 
The Salesman
 
Tony Erdmann
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 
Riz Ahmed -- The Night Of
 
Bryan Cranston -- All the Way
 
John Turturro -- The Night Of
 
Tom Hiddleston -- Night Manager -- WINNER
 
Courtney B. Vance -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama
 
Caitriona Balfe -- Outlander
 
Claire Foy -- The Crown -- WINNER
 
Keri Russell -- The Americans 
 
Winona Ryder -- Stranger Things
 
Evan Rachel Wood -- Westworld
 
 
 
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
Hell or High Water
 
Lion
 
Manchester by the Sea
 
Moonlight -- WINNER
 
 
Best Director -- Motion Picture
 
Damien Chazelle -- La La Land -- WINNER
 
Tom Ford -- Nocturnal Animals
 
Mel Gibson -- Hacksaw Ridge
 
Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight
 
Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
 
Denzel Washington -- Fences
 
Casey Affleck -- Manchester by the Sea -- WINNER
 
Joel Edgerton -- Loving
 
Andrew Garfield -- Hacksaw Ridge
 
Viggo Mortensen -- Captain Fantastic
 
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
 
Isabelle Huppert -- Elle -- WINNER
 
Natalie Portman -- Jackie
 
Ruth Negga -- Loving
 
Amy Adams -- Arrival
 
Jessica Chastain -- Miss Sloane
 
 
 
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
 
20th Century Women
 
Deadpool
 
Florence Foster Jenkins
 
La La Land -- WINNER
 
Sing Street
 
 
​Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
 
Annette Bening -- 20th Century Women
 
Lily Collins -- Rules Don't Apply
 
Hailee Steinfeld -- The Edge of Seventeen
 
Emma Stone -- La La Land -- WINNER
 
Meryl Streep -- Florence Foster Jenkins​​
 
 
 
​Best Television Series -- Drama
 
The Crown -- WINNER
 
Game of Thrones
 
Stranger Things
 
This is Us
 
Westworld​​​​
 
 
 
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
 
American Crime
 
The Dresser
 
The Night Manager
 
The Night Of
 
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story -- WINNER
 
 
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
 
Anthony Anderson -- Black-ish
 
Gael Garcia Bernal -- Mozart in the Jungle
 
Donald Glover -- Atlanta -- WINNER
 
Nick Nolte -- Graves
 
Jeffrey Tambor -- Transparent

