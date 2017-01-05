newsnet5
Traffic
Weather
All Sections
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
Traffic News
Weather
+
Live Storm Tracking
7-Day Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Today's Forecast
Live Cameras
Tornado Safety
Weather Videos
Consumer
+
Contests
Business
Don’t Waste Your Money
Consumer Reports
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
News
+
Cleveland Metro
Local News
Akron-Canton
Democracy 2016
The Now Cleveland
Ohio
Investigative
National
Health
Decode DC
Education
PolitiFact
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
Cle Rocks
TV Guide
The List
Around Town
Community Calendar
Crossword
Sudoku
Life
+
Mark's Garden
My Ohio
Tech
Water Cooler
Food & Dining
Horoscope
Pets
Religion
Sports
+
Browns
Cavaliers
OSU
Indians
HS Football
Student Athlete
Video
+
Live Video
Video Vault 5
Best of the Class
Right This Minute
Photo Gallery
Marketplace
+
Spotlight 5
Ohio Lottery
Cleveland Auto News
About Us
+
Staff
Seen On 5
Our History
Jobs
Station Info
Contact Us
Advertising
Blogs
Support
Current
20°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 21°
LO: 16°
HI: 18°
LO: 13°
HI: 19°
LO: 12°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
1
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
1
Weather Alert
Flood Warning issued January 5 at 1:01AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Trumbull
1
Weather Alert
WATCH: Powerful Toyota tows semi-truck off roadway
Mina Abgoon
3:58 AM, Jan 5, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
We’ve certainly heard of pickup trucks towing other cars, but how about a semi-truck?
Mind-blowing video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Toyota Hilux pulling a semi that appears to be broken down on a stretch of road.
While it’s clear the vehicle is somewhat struggling, it manages to pull the semi to safety, towing it completely off the roadway and onto the shoulder.
See it for yourself below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story