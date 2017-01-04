newsnet5
Traffic
Weather
All Sections
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
Traffic News
Weather
+
Live Storm Tracking
7-Day Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Today's Forecast
Live Cameras
Tornado Safety
Weather Videos
Consumer
+
Contests
Business
Don’t Waste Your Money
Consumer Reports
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
News
+
Cleveland Metro
Local News
Akron-Canton
Democracy 2016
The Now Cleveland
Ohio
Investigative
National
Health
Decode DC
Education
PolitiFact
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
Cle Rocks
TV Guide
The List
Around Town
Community Calendar
Crossword
Sudoku
Life
+
Mark's Garden
My Ohio
Tech
Water Cooler
Food & Dining
Horoscope
Pets
Religion
Sports
+
Browns
Cavaliers
OSU
Indians
HS Football
Student Athlete
Video
+
Live Video
Video Vault 5
Best of the Class
Right This Minute
Photo Gallery
Marketplace
+
Spotlight 5
Ohio Lottery
Cleveland Auto News
About Us
+
Staff
Seen On 5
Our History
Jobs
Station Info
Contact Us
Advertising
Blogs
Support
Current
39°
Light rain
3-Day Forecast
HI: 38°
LO: 20°
HI: 22°
LO: 17°
HI: 20°
LO: 15°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
2
Closings & Delays
Closings
and current delays
2
See All Closings
WATCH: Gentle German Shepherd watches over baby quails
Mina Abgoon
10:31 PM, Jan 3, 2017
3 hours ago
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
These newborn quails don't have to worry about enemies with such an awesome bodyguard.
Watch below as Thorin the German Shepherd looks after the baby birds, lovingly embracing and snuggling them. They clearly don't need to worry about any enemies.
Cuteness overload!
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story