(CNN) -- Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska both said Wednesday they would not vote to support President Donald Trump's choice for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, the first two sitting Republican senators to publicly say they wouldn't back one of Trump's Cabinet nominees.

"I simply cannot support her confirmation," Collins said on the Senate floor. Without Murkowski or Collins, DeVos would need the vote of Vice President Mike Pence to win approval if all Democrats voted against her.