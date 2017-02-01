Trump's national security adviser condemns Iran actions

CNN
2:43 PM, Feb 1, 2017

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, condemned Iran's recent ballistic missile launch as being in defiance of a UN Security Council Resolution.

He said Wednesday the launch was the latest in a series of provocative moves, including backing for Houthi rebels in Yemen. Flynn said President Barack Obama's administration "failed to respond adequately to Iran's malign actions."

He said Iran's actions threaten stability in the region and place American lives at risk, and said Iran was "on notice."  

