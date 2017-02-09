Trump goes after Dem in wake of Gorsuch comments

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of misrepresenting Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's criticism of Trump, even though Gorsuch's own White House-appointed spokesman confirmed the criticism on Wednesday.

"Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?" Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Blumenthal on Wednesday said Gorsuch told him he found Trump's attack on a federal judge on Twitter "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

And within an hour, Gorsuch spokesman Ron Bonjean, who was tapped by the White House to head communications for Gorsuch, confirmed that Gorsuch used those words in his meeting with Blumenthal.

Trump's comments could complicate the upcoming hearings for Gorsuch, who is certain to face questions about Trump's tweets from Democrats. Liberals, already concerned with Gorsuch's record, have also asked how he will demonstrate independence from the President.

The President is also set to meet with red state Democrats for lunch, in hopes of wooing their support for Gorsuch.