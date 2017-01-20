newsnet5
Manage Email Preferences
Toddler realizes his dad is driving passing train, reacts hilariously
Mina Abgoon
12:38 AM, Jan 20, 2017
1:48 AM, Jan 20, 2017
Don’t you love that feeling when something finally clicks?
Witnessing those moments is pretty entertaining, too, and a video posted by Rumble.com gives us quite the laugh.
Norfolk Southern Engineer Nuttle's son watches his dad drive a train on route to Binghamton, New York, via Southern Tier Line.
The young man has seen several trips, but this is the first time he understands and realizes it's daddy driving.
Watch below as the boy laughs with delight.
