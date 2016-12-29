The world reacts to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday

Associated Press
10:05 PM, Dec 28, 2016
6:10 AM, Dec 29, 2016

Actress Debbie Reynolds has died. She was 84 years old.  Reynolds was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. She died  just one day  after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher.  Related Story A Tribute To Carrie Fisher: A Force Of Talent Reynolds, whose career spanned over 60 years, starred in  dozens of films , including the classic "Singin' in the Rain."  She  was nominated  for an Academy Award for her leading role in the 1964 film "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Reynolds made guest appearances and had recurring roles on a number of television shows. She also did voiceover work in animated TV shows and movies. She even starred in her own television show, though it was short-lived. Reynolds served as the longtime president of  The Thalians , a charitable organization that aims to eliminate the stigma of mental illness. In 2015, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences  honored Reynolds  with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Reynolds approached the well-publicized  ups and downs  of her life with humor,  writing   three   books . Related Story Carrie Fisher's Speech For Mom Debbie Is Funny, Full Of Digs In addition to Carrie Fisher, Reynolds and her first husband, entertainer Eddie Fisher, also had a son: producer Todd Fisher.  Reynolds is survived by her son and granddaughter, actress  Billie Lourd . Trending stories at Newsy.com A Tribute To Carrie Fisher: A Force Of Talent Country Singer Randy Travis Helps Texas Officer Who Lost Home In Fire The Music That Moved Us In 2016

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actress Debbie Reynolds, recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, poses in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

C Flanigan
Copyright Getty Images

Reaction to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died:

— "Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie." — Albert Brooks, on Twitter.
— "Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie" — Joan Collins on Twitter.
— "How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved & worked both of these icons." — Carl Reiner on Twitter.
— "The loss of #DebbieReynolds 1 day after #CarrieFisher is epic. 2016 has taken a piece of all of us" — Actress Illeana Douglas on Twitter.
— "I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love." — Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.
— "Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016." — William Shatner on Twitter.
— "Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun" — Mia Farrow, on Twitter.
— "A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher" — Actress Rose McGowan on Twitter.
— "Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF" — Actress Zoe Saldana on Twitter.
— "The unbearable loss of a child and now this. Rest In Peace Carrie and Debbie, sending our love and prayers to the Fisher, Lord family" — Actress Lisa Rinna on Twitter.
— "My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of unimaginable loss. Two generations in two days." — Chaz Bono on Twitter.
— "Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother" — Actress Barbara Eden on Twitter.
— "There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now." — Actor George Takei on Twitter.
— "I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them." — Actress Gabourey Sidibe on Twitter.
— "Let's just cancel the rest of this annus horribilus, have hogmanay now and start 2017 tomorrow. I'm done." — Comedian Craig Ferguson on Instagram.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top