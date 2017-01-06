UPDATE:

Scripps station WFTS is reporting that Terminal 1 is now being evacuated after additional gunshots were heard in the airport.

Helicopter video showed people running across the tarmac, fleeing the terminal. More on this as it develops.

According to the TSA, the incident is being classified as an active shooter situation.

Active search: Unconfirmed reports of addt'l shots fired on airport property. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

Five people have been killed and eight have been wounded in a shooting Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN on Friday.

"We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we're investigating," Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect's motive, she said.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an "ongoing incident" in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, described the shooting.

Gene Messina had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Delta Flight 2012 as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

"I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming. At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked," Messina told CNN over Instagram.

In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale's airport, according to a government report on the facility.

There are four terminals at the airport.

Holy crap. Shooter at airport in ft Lauderdale. We were just about to get off plane and they made everyone get back on plane. — PuzzlePen (@PuzzlePen) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story. For the latest, stay tuned to WFTS-TV in Tampa.