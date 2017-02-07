Shoppers call on Macy's to drop Ivanka Trump brand

As retailers continue to drop Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand from their stores, and shoppers begin to boycott companies that do business with the Trump family, Macy’s is under some pressure.

According to Fortune , consumers now want Macy’s to drop Trump’s line – if the company decides to do so, it will join other retailers like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Complaints have started making their way onto the company’s Facebook page, one user writing, "Nordstrom dumped Trump, please follow suit. I would never put plastic Ivanka Trump boots on my little daughter."

Business Insider reports that Macy’s is also under internal pressure from corporate employees that are uncomfortable with selling the first daughter’s brand.

Business Insider further notes that nearly every Ivanka Trump item on Macy's website has been significantly discounted in recent days, on sale at a striking discount with a $150 pair of shoes going now for just $37, for example.

But it appears Trump’s line has been losing steam for some time, anyway.

While Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus have ditched the brand, it’s important to note that has taken a political stance.

Nordstrom has attributed the move to poor sales, while Neiman Marcus told Footwear News, “Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business, which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor). Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both.”