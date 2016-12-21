A few neighbors in a Virginia town apparently thought Santa's entrance into town was a little too loud, so they called the cops to get him under control.

Sitting on top of retired fire truck, Santa had been scheduled to visit the boys and girls in Chimney Hill on Saturday, Dec. 17. As part of the planned visit, the sirens announced the jolly old elf's arrival into the community as he went from street to street.

The festivities were a bit too much for some, though, as the police were called and Santa's journey was put on hold when officers pulled the truck over.

Watch the CNN video below for the fully story.