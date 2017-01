An Ohio couple were among the victims in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami Herald reported Senecaville native, Shirley Timmons was killed during the shooting on Friday.

Timmons was traveling with her husband, Steve on their way to a family cruise leaving from Fort Lauderdale. He was shot in the face and taken to a local hospital, where he is currently in a coma, according to the Herald.

