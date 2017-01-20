President Obama's last words to America

(CNN) -- President Obama departed the Oval Office for the final time Friday, slipping a letter for Donald Trump into the top drawer of his desk and striding toward the Residence.

He was upbeat, smiling and revealing no apprehension about the man he's about the meet and escort to the US Capitol.

"Are you feeling nostalgic?" inquired a reporter from the Rose Garden.

"Of course," said the President.

"Any final words for the American people?" asked another.

"Thank you," he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.