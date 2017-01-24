'La La Land' leads 2017 Oscar nominees

(CNN) -- The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Breaking from the tradition of a live broadcast, past Academy Award winners announced the noms in a series of recorded videos where they also shared their experiences as winners of the coveted statue.

Caey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington were nominated for actor in a leading role.

In the actor in a supporting role category, Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon received noms.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26.

