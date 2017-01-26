Ohio highway patrol trooper accidentally shoots self in leg

HEATH, Ohio - Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a police station in Licking County.

Lt. Robert Sellers says the unidentified male trooper was holstering his service weapon at the Heath police station when it discharged and struck him in the leg on Wednesday evening.

The trooper was airlifted to a hospital in Columbus for treatment of injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman says it is part of the force's policy for troopers to secure their firearms when at police stations.

It's unclear what caused the gun to fire. Sellers says the incident will be reviewed internally by the highway patrol.