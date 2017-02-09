National Pizza Day features great deals on Thursday
Marie Rossiter , Offers.com
7:43 AM, Feb 9, 2017
Celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9 by picking up your favorite pie at a deliciously low price.
Pizza shops around the country are offering savings on their slices. Check out the list below and place an order:
Bertucci’s: Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99. Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.