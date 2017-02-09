National Pizza Day features great deals on Thursday

Celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9 by picking up your favorite pie at a deliciously low price.

Pizza shops around the country are offering savings on their slices. Check out the list below and place an order:

Bertucci’s: Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99. Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.

Chuck E Cheese: Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s: Celebrate with these pizza offers:

One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.

Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.

XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.

Donatos: Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99.

Hungry Howies: Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.

Marco’s: Save on pizza with the following Offers:

$3 off orders over $15.

$5 off orders over $20.

Papa John’s: All month long, you can receive the following deals:

50 percent off regular price pizzas.

40 percent off all online orders.

XL 3 Topping Pizza $10.

Papa Murphy’s: Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals from Papa Murphy’s:

Online only! $2 off any Large Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2 off any large pizza now through March 31

All Meat Large Pizza $9

Online Only! $3 off any Family Size Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3 off any family size pizza now through March 31

Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas $8 Large Available February 6-14

Peter Piper Pizza: Head to your nearest Peter Piper Pizza to take advantage of two special offers:

A large specialty pizza for 12.99.

A free drink with adult lunch buffet.

Pilot Flying J: Snatch a free slice of pizza with this coupon through Feb. 12

Pizza Hut: As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30 percent off your carryout or delivery order.

Round Table Pizza: Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99.

Thomas’: In honor of National Pizza Day, try the limited-edition pizza-flavored bagels featuring tomato, garlic, onion, oregano, and basil seasoning.

Vocelli Pizza: You can score two pizza specials: