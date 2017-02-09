(CNN) -- The Jackson family matriarch is accusing her nephew of abusing her.

Katherine Jackson has been granted a temporary restraining order against her nephew, Trent Lamar Jackson, alleging ongoing elder abuse.

The younger Jackson has been employed as the driver for Mrs. Jackson, who is described as "the beloved, 86-year-old mother of nine children, her most famous son was the late Michael Jackson," in court documents obtained by CNN.

Since the pop star's death in 2009, Mrs. Jackson alleges, her nephew has "manipulated' her and "preyed on her kindness."

"Trent was supposed to be her driver, but over time has infiltrated Mrs. Jackson's business and personal affairs, even referring to himself as her 'House Manager,'" a statement included in the restraining order reads. "Trent has made it his business to regulate Mrs. Jackson's interactions with her children -- screening phone calls, not relaying messages, not allowing privacy during visits or phone calls."

The document states that Trent Jackson "conned employees at Mrs. Jackson's bank" to obtain access to her accounts.

Mr. Jackson has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

It's not the first time Katherine Jackson has been at the center of family drama.

In 2012, a missing-person report was filed -- and her guardianship of Michael Jackson's children, Prince, Paris and Blanket suspended -- after she was out of touch with her family for 10 days.

She later said she had been secluded at an Arizona spa -- unaware of the uproar surrounding her "disappearance."

The order states that Mrs. Jackson has fired her nephew.

A hearing in the case has been set for March 1.