Man on mission to make a difference with 'Sock It Too 'Em'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - A man is on a personal mission to make a difference this year by handing out thousands of socks to homeless people in need.

The project, called 'Sock It Too 'Em,' collects socks to pass out to people on the streets in Colorado. The organizer who just goes by the name Jon said that from personal experience "sometimes getting a hot meal isn't the most important concern for those living on the street."

To find out more about the organization and to contribute, head over to their website.