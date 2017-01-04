Macy's announces 68 store closings, affecting 6,200 employees

4:57 PM, Jan 4, 2017
Macy's identified 68 stores that will close its doors for good on Wednesday. The closures are part of an August announcement that the department chain would close more than 100 stores nationwide.

According to a press release, the company estimates that 6,200 employees across the country will be lost as a result of the closings.

According to the press release, 63 of the stores will close in early spring. Two other stores will close by mid 2017, and two others had already closed. 

The release also notes that employees will be offered positions in nearby stores where possible. Other employees will be offered severance packages.

 

 

 

Macy's says the closings are intended to streamline store portfolio, intensify efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy.

The following Macy's stores will close by the end of 2017.

  • Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, CA (385,000 square feet; opened in 1961; 140 associates);
  • Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA (141,000 square feet; opened in 1990; 77 associates);
  • Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL (101,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 68 associates);
  • Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL (195,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 83 associates);
  • Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL (143,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 86 associates);
  • University Square, Tampa, FL (140,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 73 associates);
  • CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL (108,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 72 associates);
  • Georgia Square, Athens, GA (121,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 69 associates);
  • Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, ID (104,000, square feet; opened in 2009; 57 associates);
  • Alton Square, Alton, IL (180,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 54 associates);
  • Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL (149,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 87 associates);
  • Eastland, Bloomington, IL (154,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 55 associates);
  • Jefferson, Louisville, KY (157,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 52 associates);
  • Esplanade, Kenner, LA (188,000 square feet; opened in 2008; 101 associates);
  • Bangor, Bangor, ME (143,000 square feet; opened in 1998; 65 associates);
  • Westgate, Brockton, MA (144,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 79 associates);
  • Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA (152,000 square feet; opened in 1992; 82 associates);
  • Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI (102,000 square feet: opened 1983; 51 associates);
  • Eastland Center, Harper Woods, MI (433,000 square feet; opened in 1957; 121 associates);
  • Lansing, Lansing, MI (103,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 57 associates);
  • Westland, Westland, MI (334,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 106 associates);
  • Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, MN (1,276,000 square feet; opened in 1902; 280 associates);
  • Northgate, Durham, NC (187,000 square feet; opened in 1994; 72 associates);
  • Columbia, Grand Forks, ND (99,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 53 associates);
  • Moorestown, Moorestown, NJ (200,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 107 associates);
  • Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ (224,000 square feet; opened in 1970; 77 associates);
  • Preakness, Wayne, NJ (81,000 square feet; opened in 1963; 72 associates);
  • Cottonwood, Albuquerque, NM (173,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 56 associates);
  • Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV (178,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 84 associates);
  • Great Northern, Clay, NY (88,000 square feet; opened in 1989; 55 associates);
  • Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, NY (140,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 58 associates);
  • The Marketplace, Rochester, NY (149,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 77 associates);
  • Eastland, Columbus, OH (121,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 73 associates);
  • Sandusky, Sandusky, OH (133,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 61 associates);
  • Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH (132,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 59 associates);
  • Promenade, Tulsa, OK (180,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 58 associates);
  • Neshaminy, Bensalem, PA (211,000 square feet; opened in 1968; 89 associates);
  • Shenango Valley, Hermitage, PA (106,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 69 associates);
  • Beaver Valley, Monaca, PA (203,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 78 associates);
  • Lycoming, Muncy, PA (120,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 61 associates);
  • Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, PA (214,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 74 associates);
  • Washington Crown Center, Washington, PA (148,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 67 associates);
  • Parkdale, Beaumont, TX (171,000 square feet; opened in 2002; 67 associates);
  • Southwest Center, Dallas, TX (148,000 square feet; opened in 1975; 68 associates);
  • Sunland Park, El Paso, TX (105,000 square feet; opened in 2004; 71 associates);
  • Greenspoint, Houston, TX (314,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 70 associates);
  • West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX (244,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 135 associates);
  • Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, TX (209,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 78 associates);
  • Collin Creek, Plano, TX (199,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 103 associates);
  • Broadway Square, Tyler, TX (100,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 65 associates);
  • Layton Hills, Layton, UT (162,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 72 associates);
  • Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, UT (200,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 88 associates);
  • Landmark, Alexandria, VA (201,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 119 associates);
  • River Ridge, Lynchburg, VA (144,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 60 associates);
  • Everett, Everett, WA (133,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 109 associates);
  • Three Rivers, Kelso, WA (51,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 57 associates);
  • Valley View, La Crosse, WI (101,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 57 associates)

 

 

